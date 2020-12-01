Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

IIVI Incorporated Price and Consensus

IIVI Incorporated price-consensus-chart | IIVI Incorporated Quote

II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

IIVI Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

IIVI Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | IIVI Incorporated Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 3.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



IIVI Incorporated (IIVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.