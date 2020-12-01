Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This developer and manufacturer of engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and deviceswhich carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.
II-VI has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 3.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
