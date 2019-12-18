Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This information technology solutions and staffing services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Computer Task Group has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
