Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 6.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This healthy grocery store that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norbord Inc. (OSB): This manufacturer and seller of wood-based panels which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Norbord has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

