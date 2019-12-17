Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 3.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This information technology solutions and staffing services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Computer Task Group has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

