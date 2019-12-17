Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 3.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote
Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This information technology solutions and staffing services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Computer Task Group, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Computer Task Group, Incorporated Quote
Computer Task Group has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Computer Task Group, Incorporated Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This financial services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
First American Financial Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
First American Financial Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
First American Financial Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
