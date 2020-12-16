Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): This manufacturer and seller of products across a range of brands and categories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

Tupperware has a PEG ratio of 4.70, compared with 6.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tupperware Brands Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tupperware Brands Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.5% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.