Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
