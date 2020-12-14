Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): This developer and manufacturer of products and services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

IDEXX has a PEG ratio of 4.70, compared with 6.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 3.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

