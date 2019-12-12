Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM): This distributor of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.