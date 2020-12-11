Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus

PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

PerkinElmer’s has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This diagnostics product, medical imaging systems, and surgical products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.7% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Hologic’s has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 6.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts producercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.1% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors’ has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 4.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.