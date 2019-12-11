Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 11th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus
Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Career Education Corporation (CECO): Free Stock Analysis Report
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.