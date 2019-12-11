Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

