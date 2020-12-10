Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This warehouse club operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This healthy grocery store operator that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

