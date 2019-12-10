Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM): This distributor of building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): This information technology solutions and staffing services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Computer Task Group has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): This independent petroleum refiner, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

HollyFrontier has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 7.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This publicly owned asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

