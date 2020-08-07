Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG): This operator of an online automotive marketplace, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus has a PEG ratio of 2.31, compared with 3.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio 0.37, compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.56, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio 0.60, compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
