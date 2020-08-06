Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This company that provides paper-based packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.