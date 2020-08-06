Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.8% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This company that provides paper-based packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
