Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This manufacturer and seller of apparel and accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group has a 0.74, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio 0.49, compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.55, compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

