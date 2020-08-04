Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 4th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This company that provides paper-based packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.4% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

