Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This designer and builder of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
