Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 2.91, compared with 4.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical has a PEG ratio 0.99, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

