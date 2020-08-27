Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This provider of workforce solutions and placement services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and accessories a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This operator of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

