Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This designer and manufacturer of production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.9% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.34, compared with 7.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics as well as after-market services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio 0.86, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

