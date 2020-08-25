Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and accessories a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides integrated manufacturing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

