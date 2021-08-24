Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This manufacturer and seller of semiconductor components carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.29, compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

