Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Carter's, Inc. CRI: This leading provider of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young children carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Carter's has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX: This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


