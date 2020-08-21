Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
