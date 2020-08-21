Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote

Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.