Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related accessories, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DAQO New Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This provider of workforce solutions and placement services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus

BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote

BG Staffing has a PEG ratio 0.63, compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.57, compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

