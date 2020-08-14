Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This writer of personal automobile insurance, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This manufacturer and seller of doors and windows, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio 0.89, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This provider of paper-based packaging solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio 0.56, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

