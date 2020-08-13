Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that engages in electronics contract manufacturing services a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

