Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and seller of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in China, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

Daqo has a PEG ratio 0.54, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DAQO New Energy Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This manufacturer and seller of doors and windows, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio 0.94, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.