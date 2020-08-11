Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.8% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that engages in electronics contract manufacturing services a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): This company that provides hardwood flooring services carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.