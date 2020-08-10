Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): This company that manufactures and sells apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): This company that engages in writing personal automobile insurance carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.9% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): This company that provides paper-based packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

