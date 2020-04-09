Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vistra Energy Corp. (VST): This company that retails electricity and other related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Vistra Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

OSI Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

