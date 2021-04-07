Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

KB Home (KBH): This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 3.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.