Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This designer and manufacturer of production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Tennant Company (TNC): This designer and manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Tennant Company Price and Consensus

Tennant Company price-consensus-chart | Tennant Company Quote

Tennant Company has a PEG ratio of 1.42, compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tennant Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tennant Company peg-ratio-ttm | Tennant Company Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.