Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

L Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | L Brands, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

