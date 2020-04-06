Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): This specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This consulting company that provides economic, financial, and management consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

