Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home (KBH): This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures and ships innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

