Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.44, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This provider of telecommunications services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

America Movil has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.