Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

