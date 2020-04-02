Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2nd:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Mitek has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mitek Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA): This financial and business services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

PRA Group has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PRA Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PRA Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

