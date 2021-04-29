Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.