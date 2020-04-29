Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA): This provider of marine transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This warehouse clubs operator, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.42, compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): This manufacturer of specialty vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Spartan Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spartan Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spartan Motors, Inc. Quote

Spartan Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Spartan Motors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Spartan Motors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Spartan Motors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.