Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This provider of marine transportation services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This gold producer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR): This manufacturer of proprietary products that assist healthcare providers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Semler Scientific has a PEG ratio of 1.33, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.