Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): This world leader in innovative workforce solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.4% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

