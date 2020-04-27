Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This company that provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
