Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This company that operates as a recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

