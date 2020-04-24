Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.71, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

