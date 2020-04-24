Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This provider of property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and Consensus

CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CoreLogic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CoreLogic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.71, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avid Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.    

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular