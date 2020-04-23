Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 4.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.18, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This company that provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 14.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.