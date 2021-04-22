Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

