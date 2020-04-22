Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA): This provider of post-secondary education and non-degree programs carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 21.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.65, compared with 3.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Huron Consulting Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Huron has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Huron Consulting Group Inc. Quote

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avid Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.