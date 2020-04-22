Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA): This provider of post-secondary education and non-degree programs carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 21.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.65, compared with 3.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer and marketer of software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

