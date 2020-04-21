Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): This company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Zynga has a PEG ratio of 2.03, compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron has a PEG ratio of 1.26, compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.19, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.